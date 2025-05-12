Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial begins today after final jury selection wraps up

The hip hop mogul faces up to life in prison if convicted

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial will begin soon.

After a long jury selection process over the past week, opening statements in the hip hop mogul’s sex trafficking trial are expected to start late Monday, May 12.

Since the charges against Diddy are federal criminal charges, the trial will not be televised.

The trial was originally set to begin early Monday morning but was briefly delayed after a potential juror expressed concern over their personal well-being. Judge Arun Subramanian chose to hold off on seating the jury Friday, citing fears that some jurors might back out before proceedings began.

Particularly, “Issues of personal well-being,” raised in an email to the court, led to the hold, per People magazine.

On Monday morning, 12 jurors and six alternates are expected to be sworn in, clearing the way for opening arguments.

Combs faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and denies all allegations. The music mogul was arrested in September 2024 and has remained in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Complex after being denied bail three times.

The trial may feature testimony from several of Combs’ alleged victims, with some expected to testify under pseudonyms.

His ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, referenced in the indictment, is likely to take the stand under her legal name.

If convicted, Combs could face a life sentence.