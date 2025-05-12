‘Thunderbolts’ star makes shocking revelation about his character ‘Sentry’

Lewis Pullman collaborates with Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan in 'Thunderbolts'

Lewis Pullman, who has played a key role in the new Marvel film, has revealed a rare insight about his villainous character, Sentry.

Thunderbolts staring Florence Pugh, Sebastain Stan and Lewis depicts how an unconventional team of antiheroes, who team up to embark on a dangerous mission that forces them to confront their past.

While talking about his role in the fresh film, the 32-year-old revealed that he was not the first choice for the role.

Rather, Steven Yeun was supposed to play 'Sentry' in the first place, which was an outstanding casting according to Pullman. But due to scheduling issues, he was dropped out of the film.

Lweis explained to Men’s Health, “Steven Yeun was going to play the Sentry, which I think was such awesome casting."

"It was a testament to the quality of the role and of the world. And then, due to scheduling and life happening - which always happens - he had to drop out.

He opened, "They were in a bit of a scramble to find a guy. Obviously, knowing that, it was a big pair of shoes to try to step into. And in that massive world, it’s hard to remember that you have your own things that you can bring into it."

Thunderbolts is running successfully in theatres globally.