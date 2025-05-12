Kate Middleton makes exciting announcement about new project 'Mother Nature'

Kate Middleton delighted fans by announcing her new project 'Mother Nature' in a new video released by Kensington Palace.

The Princess of Wales revealed that nature helped her heal from her traumatic cancer journey in a three-minute film titled, Spring.

Importantly, the other parts of the series—Summer, Autumn, and Winter—are expected to be released soon on various social media channels of Kensington Palace.

Notably, the video featured unseen heartwarming moments of William and Catherine from their anniversary trip to the Isles of Mull.

Kate shared a personal message alongside the video which reads, "SPRING. This year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, we are celebrating humanity’s longstanding connection to nature, and its capacity to inspire us and help us to heal and grow in mind, body and spirit."

"As we confront the challenges of an increasingly complex and digital world, the importance of the connection between humanity and nature takes on even more significance."

"The Mother Nature series is a reminder and reflection of the beauty and complexity of the human experience. It is a tribute to the lessons we can learn from nature, helping us to foster our own growth, strengthen our bonds with the world around us and each other. C."

For the unversed, Princess Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video message in March 2024. She underwent preventative chemotherapy for a few months.

In January 2025, the mother-of-three shared that she is in remission from cancer after gradually stepping back into the spotlight by resuming her royal engagements.