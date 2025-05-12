Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade marks first Mother’s Day with baby boy Elliot

Elliot Marshall McClintock was born to parents Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock on March 14

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott celebrated her very first Mother’s Day by sharing a personal glimpse into her pregnancy journey.

Taking to her Instagram on May 11, first-time-mom posted a touching video montage capturing her baby bump’s growth and sweet moments with her newborn son, Elliot Marshall.

“Growing you has been the greatest gift of my life,” Hailie, 29, captioned the post. “Thank you for making me your mommy baby.”

The video showed Hailie during various stages of pregnancy, followed by adorable clips of baby Elliot — napping on her chest, kicking in his crib, and quietly sucking on a pacifier.

The final scene showed the two cuddled up in peaceful rest.

Elliot was born on March 14 to parents Hailie and Evan McClintock, who tied the knot last year.

The couple had introduced Elliot to the world back in April with a photo showing the newborn in a cosy blue hoodie beside a sign displaying his full name and birthdate.

His middle name — Marshall — was a sweet tribute to his grandfather, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.