Kelly Osbourne opens up about living in a ‘fat-phobic’ world

Kelly Osbourne has recently opened up about living in a ‘fat-phobic’ world.

The reality star revealed she’s been facing body shaming problem all her life while speaking at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles on May 10.

“We live in a fat-phobic world,” said the 40-year-old.

Kelly told the attendees, “I have been a drug addict, an alcoholic … I’ve been a complete mess, disrespectful to people, horrible.”

“But I got more for being fat than I did for anything else. It’s insane,” admitted the Osbournes star.

Kelly revealed that the media had been obsessed with her physical appearance which is why, “you’ll never read an article about me that hasn’t got a comment about my weight”.

“People would say, ‘You’re so pretty. Why don’t you just lose a little bit of weight, and then you’ll be the total package,’” recalled the Dancing with the Stars alum.

However, Kelly mentioned that she “tried probably everything that there is out there, whether it be surgery, medication, diet and exercise” for her weight.

“I got my mind where I needed it to be, and everything started to fall into place,” pointed out Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s daughter.

Kelly explained, “It’s not just as simple as change your diet and move. You have to change your brain.”

“You have to come to peace and acceptance about where you are in your life before you can start,” she added.