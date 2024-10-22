Nick Jonas leaves Priyanka Chopra blushing with special note

Nick Jonas looks adorable while helping Priyanka Chopra in breaking her fast

Nick Jonas shared a loving note with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, as she observed fast for his wellbeing on the occasion of Karva Chauth, a cherished tradition in Hindu culture.

Offering highlights from her special day, the Citadel star took to her Instagram, posting a series of photos featuring the affectionate couple.

"To all those celebrating, happy Karwa Chauth [red heart and loved emoji], and yes, I’m filmy," she captioned the carousel, referring to her attire: a pink athleisure paired with a red dupatta for a traditional look.

The cover photo captured a touching moment of the Sucker vocalist helping Chopra, 42, break her fast. He held a cup of water to her mouth while video-calling her mother, Madhu Chopra.



The following image showed the Love Again actress reading a card with "Nick Jonas" embossed in gold on one flap, capturing her blushing reaction as she gazed at the note.

In the final slide, the couple shared a selfie, with the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant proudly displaying her hand adorned with two hearts made of henna.

Cultural differences can often pose challenges in marriages. However, Chopra and Nick, 32, continue to honour and celebrate each other's traditions with love and respect.