Liam Payne's tragic death leaves major problem unsolved

Liam Payne died on October 16, 2024

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s sudden demise left the world in the shock.

The 31-year-old passed away on October 16, 2024. After falling down the third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

The English singer was dating Kate Cassidy before the tragic incident occurred. Meanwhile, he was a father of son named Bear, who he shared with ex-partner Cheryl Cole.

As Liam’s death was intestate, hence there was no will that he left behind clarifying what would happen to his money and wealth worth of £24m.

As per the court documents, the Teardrops singer left £28,595,000, which was reduced to £24,280,000 due to expenses and debt payments.

In the absence of a will, the court has granted power of administration of his manor to his ex, Cole.

According to UK’s intestacy rules, the bulk owned by Payne will be placed in a trust for his son.

Meanwhile, the singer’s girlfriend Cassidy will not be receiving anything from Liam’s fortune as they were not married or in a civil partnership.

The Strip That Down vocalist’s tragic passing brought together his former bandmates namely Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, who reunited after nine years to attend his funeral on November 20 in Wolverhampton.