Sarah Jessica Parker snubbed Met Gala 2025: Reason revealed

Met Gala 2025: Sarah Jessica Parker sent fans into frenzy by skipping annual event

Sarah Jessica Parker had been a staple of Met Gala for twelve years, but she decided to skip the annual fashion event this year.

For more than a decade The Sex and the City star remained synonymous with the event; her theatrical gowns and viral red-carpet moments have always generated media buzz.

This year however, to the fans’ dismay, the legendary Hollywood actress did not climb up the stairs of Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City.

The 60-year-old had previously got candid about the reason for her no-show at the annual event held May 5 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

During the interview at 2nd Annual Cultured Magazine Cult 100 event, Parker had shared with the interviewer Rachel Smith that ‘work’ occupied her.

Still having the same fervor and enthusiasm for the mega event, the Golden Globe winner confessed that ‘there’s going to be so much to see’ and she is excited to see ‘what everybody does, and how they interpret the theme and the homework they did for the assignment’.

The veteran actor though was not disconnected from her fans Monday as she put up Instagram Story only a few hours after the Met arrivals.