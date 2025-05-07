Natalie Portman hints at 'Star Wars' return in promising update

Natalie Portman wows fans with recent conversation

Natalie Portman recently thrilled Star Wars fans by suggesting she’d be open to returning to the franchise – as a Jedi.

The 43-year-old actress, who has won two Golden Globe Awards during her prolific career, spoke about her iconic character Padme Amidala.

During a recent conversation on the British talk show The One Show, Portman expressed her desire to reprise her role in the Revenge of the Sith “with a lightsaber”.

Speaking exclusively on Wednesday, May 7, she said, “I think she’d have to be a Jedi. If somehow she were brought back from the dead. That would be exciting.”

This interview follows the Thor star’s earlier comments on the changing landscape of cinema.

In a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Portman remarked, “The striking thing has been the decline of film as a primary form of entertainment. It feels much more niche now.”

For the unversed, Natalie – who parted ways with her husband Benjamin Millepied last year – appeared on the British talk show to promote her upcoming adventure film, Fountain of Youth.

The project is directed by Guy Ritchie and scheduled to premiere on May 23, 2025.