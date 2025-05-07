Natalie Portman hints at 'Star Wars' return in promising update

Natalie Portman recently thrilled Star Wars fans by suggesting she’d be open to returning to the franchise – as a Jedi.
The 43-year-old actress, who has won two Golden Globe Awards during her prolific career, spoke about her iconic character Padme Amidala.
During a recent conversation on the British talk show The One Show, Portman expressed her desire to reprise her role in the Revenge of the Sith “with a lightsaber”.
Speaking exclusively on Wednesday, May 7, she said, “I think she’d have to be a Jedi. If somehow she were brought back from the dead. That would be exciting.”
This interview follows the Thor star’s earlier comments on the changing landscape of cinema.
In a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Portman remarked, “The striking thing has been the decline of film as a primary form of entertainment. It feels much more niche now.”
For the unversed, Natalie – who parted ways with her husband Benjamin Millepied last year – appeared on the British talk show to promote her upcoming adventure film, Fountain of Youth.
The project is directed by Guy Ritchie and scheduled to premiere on May 23, 2025.
