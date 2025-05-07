King Charles shares delightful update on health

King Charles III showcases his improving health during latest outing

King Charles III delighted royal fans with his appearance in good health and spirits alongside his wife Queen Camilla at the Buckingham Palace garden party on May 7.

The 76-year-old monarch beamed with joy, sporting a top hat, at the Palace's first Garden Party of the season, though the event noticeably lacked Princess Kate and Prince William.

Despite going through over a year of potentially gruelling treatment, the monarch appears to be in good health, with latest appearance confirming that he is staying well despite his ongoing cancer treatment.

The King has kept most of his treatment details private, only occasionally sharing updates on his health. In March, the monarch was hospitalised due to complications related to his ongoing cancer treatment.

Prince William and Harry's father showcased his improving health, looking sharp in a tailored suit as he mingled and greeted guests at the Palace event.

The King looked more than healthy in new footages, celebrating the moments with Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Garden parties have reportedly been held since the 1860s as a way for the monarch to thank outstanding community members for their contributions and reward public service. Over 30,000 people are invited to the festivities each year across different dates. Guests are invited to eat treats like cake, drink tea and walk around the palace's gardens.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children did not join the King and Queen at the delightful event.



