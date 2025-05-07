Diddy's judge warns lawyer for mocking all-female prosection: 'Outrageous'

Jury selection for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial began on May 5

A federal judge slammed a lawyer tied to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team for a “ridiculous” racially charged remark made on his podcast.

According to court transcripts obtained by The Post, Mark Geragos referred to the prosecution as “a six-pack of white women” during a recent episode the 2 Angry Men podcast, which he hosts with TMZ founder Harvey Levin.

The comment sparked backlash from Judge Arun Subramanian, who addressed Geragos behind closed doors on Tuesday, May 6.

“I think referring to the prosecution in this case as a six-pack of white women is outrageous,” the judge said, adding, “This would not be tolerated in any court from any lawyer anywhere across the nation.”

Geragos defended the comment by saying it reflected Combs’ belief that he’s being “targeted” because he’s Black. “It’s an observation,” he told the court.

However, Combs’ official defense team has agreed not to argue selective prosecution based on race or cite uncharged white public figures as part of their case.

Though Geragos isn’t officially listed as a defense attorney for Combs, he revealed he’s working with Combs’ mother, Janice, and has attended the first days of jury selection, which officially began on May 5.

The judge ended the exchange with a lighthearted warning, telling Geragos, “I’m going to be watching and I’m going to be listening… You have one more listener for your podcast.” Geragos quipped back, “As long as you subscribe, I’m all for it.”

Combs faces life in prison if convicted.