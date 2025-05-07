Rihanna, A$AP Rocky delight in welcoming baby after ‘dark’ year

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate third pregnancy after a very stressful year

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have found light at the end of the tunnel in the form of their third pregnancy.

The 36-year-old rapper and Rihanna, 37, experienced a “dark year” as Rocky went through his trial last year.

During their latest public appearance at the Met Gala, the Umbrella hitmaker announced her third pregnancy with Rocky and the news is so valuable to the couple because it comes right after Rocky’s trial ended this February.

"His trial was a dark cloud. It was very stressful for both of them," a source told People Magazine.

"They feel very blessed," they continued, adding that Rihanna "look amazing and very happy," and Rocky "takes the best care of her."

After the trial came to its conclusion in Rocky’s favour, the insider said the couple has "had some time to decompress and just focus on family time."

Speaking of their kids, they said, "Rihanna’s a great mom. She loves playing with the kids," continues the source. "He’s such a playful dad too. They were hoping for another baby."

Ahead of walking the red-carpet at Met Gala, Rocky told the Associated Press, "It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up."

He added that he was "glad everybody’s happy for us ‘cause we definitely happy."