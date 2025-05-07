Paris Hilton gets creative with brand-new launch

Paris Hilton claims her latest launch 'reflects her in every way'

Paris Hilton is opening up about her new skincare line, Parivie, claiming it reflects her in every way.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the TV personality detailed her new six-product line-up as she shared her skincare secrets.

Reflecting on her signature style, the 44-year-old told the outlet, "That was one of the most fun parts for me because I love to make mood boards and be creative.”

Hilton explained why she was so adamant about compiling luxury with affordability as she further went on to add, "My product lines have always been about affordable luxury, so I wanted it to feel and look gorgeous. Growing up, I would always see my mom's boudoir with all of her perfumes and her skincare, it always looked so pretty. So, I just want everyone to feel that way when they are doing their skincare."

Unlike her past products, the makeup mogul incorporated AI to discover a top-notch peptide, featuring it in That's Tight Plumping Vitality Serum.

She claimed that her product “helps with elastin and collagen, tightening, reducing dark spots and discoloration and just making your skin gorgeous."

Alongside her other pursuits, Paris has also advanced her musical career as a singer, with her latest release being Infinite Icon in 2024.