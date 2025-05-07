A$AP Rocky admits working with Denzel Washington is like 'dream come true'

Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky to collaborate in 'Highest 2 Lowest'

A$AP Rocky is all set to mark his appearance on big screens with new film, Highest 2 Lowest.

The upcoming crime-thriller, directed by Spike Lee, features Oscar-winning actor Denel Washington in a key role.

While sharing his experience of working The Equalizer famed star, Rocky confessed that it was like a dream come true for him.

He explained in a chat with Variety, “But trust me, it was difficult to not fan the f*** out every millisecond of the f****** duration.”

“It was crazy — it’s f****** Denzel, man. I don’t give a f*** how successful [I am]: I’m always gonna be a student and a fan of certain people, and I’m always going to give them their flowers.”

When asked if he was nervous to work with Washington and director Lee, the Sundress singer said, “Nah, I was born for this."

The 36-year-old has this approach that this is what his job is and it’s the same as making an album or to direct or design anything.

“You’ve got to give it your all," Rocky added.

The first look of the film showcased the 70-year-old actor delivering a monologue about the highest and lowest of success.

The forthcoming film also stars Jeffrey Wright and Ilfenesh Hadera in pivotal roles.