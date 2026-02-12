Brooklyn Beckham gives cold response to Cruz's olive branch amid feud

Brooklyn Beckham responds to Cruz's olive branch amid feud

Brooklyn Beckham has kind of reaffirmed that he stands with his wife after his brother Cruz extended an olive branch to him.

Taking to Instagram hours after Cruz’s post, Brooklyn shared a photo of Nicola Peltz and called her his "everything."

In his olive branch post, Cruz had shared a slew of photos which included Brooklyn with the Billy Joel song The River Of Dreams as the soundtrack.

The post came after Brooklyn broke his silence on the feud, making many bombshell claims against his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

In response, Brooklyn shared photos which included one of his wife smiling, with Barry White’s track, You're The First, The Last, My Everything playing in the background.

This comes after the aspiring cheff shared a lengthy statement accusing his parents of controlling him and trying to break him and Nicola up.

He claimed that his mom "hijacked" his and Nicola's first dance and danced very "inappropriately" on him. He also claimed that his parents tried to make him sign away the rights to his name.

Singer Marc Anthony, who was on the stage when the said dance happened, recently broke his silence on the matter, saying, "I have nothing to say about what's happening with the family. They're a wonderful, wonderful family. I've known them since before the kids were born. I'm godfather to Cruz."





"I'm really close to the family," he added in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"But I have nothing to say about what happened there. It's extremely unfortunate how it's playing out — but [how it's playing out] is hardly the truth," he added.