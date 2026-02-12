Cardi B airs chilling threat to authorities over arresting her fans

Cardi B warns authorities against arresting her fans in her concert venues

In the U.S., there is a crackdown on illegal immigration by ICE, or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. But critics say the authority's tactics are brazen. Now, Cardi B is taking a stand against them.



During her ongoing Little Miss Drama tour, she strongly condemned the ICE agents and warned them not to arrive at her concerts to arrest her fans.

“If ICE come in here, we’re gonna jump they a***s… They ain’t taking my fans, b***h!” she said in a video recorded by a fan before her performing her track I Like It.

ICE does not have a policy of storming into concerts to detain those they deem undocumented. But, given the power bestowed on the federal authority, there is a looming fear that a large gathering of people may become a potential target.

Cardi B is not the only artist who has recently aired such frustration with the federal agents. Her co-artist Bad Bunny had even taken a drastic step to protect his fans.

He skipped taking his tour to the US over fears that agents of ICE might raid the concert venues.

“People from the US could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world,” he said in an interview with i-D magazine.

“But there was the issue that … ICE could be outside (my concert venue). And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Bunny, in addition, also voiced concerns over ICE raids, calling them out for not “leaving these people working here alone" when they were in Puerto Rico.