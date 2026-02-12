Travis Kelce’s mom talks about Taylor Swift’s wedding dance song and whether she’s signed an NDA

Travis Kelce’s mom has just fed fans some information about the upcoming nuptials between Swift and Kelce, and it appears there is a lot to expect.

She broke everything down in a sit-down with TMZ that showed her addressing even whether she has an NDA to uphold.

In the words of the NFL player’s mother, “no, no. They know I can keep a secret.”

And a secret she did keep, because the only thing fans got out of her was a promise that the wedding dance song “should be interesting for sure” because for her oldest son Jason, she recalled, “I think with Jason's I danced to Love Shack with the B-52'. So, we will see what I can muster.”

For those unversed, Taylor and Travis’s nuptials are one that fans across the world are looking forward to especially since some estimate the ring alone to cost anywhere between “10-20 carats with its price being “$1million to $5 million,” according to celebrity jeweler George Khalife.