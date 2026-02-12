Lewis Hamilton ditched question about Kim Kardashian?

It is being reported that Lewis Hamilton was asked about his romance with Kim Kardashian.

For those unaware, Kardashian and Hamilton were spotted at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8, after sparking romance rumours.

In the match between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the SKIMS founder was seen wearing a black fuzzy coat, oversized sunglasses and a large diamond choker while her hair was tied in a bun.

On the other hand, the F1 star chose to wear an all-black outfit.

In a video diary for Sky Sports, Kravitz managed to ask the 41-year-old British racing driver about his new relationship.

He revealed that other outlets also asked Hamilton about his newfound love, but he seemed reluctant to share the details.

Kravitz said, “I can tell you he was asked that in the written press.”

“He was asked, ‘Did you enjoy your company more than the game at the Super Bowl?’ and he said, ‘It’s my private life. I’m not talking about that.’ So that’s me told,” he shared.