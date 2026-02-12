Tyler Childers, wife Senora May expecting second baby

Tyler Childers announced the news of his wife Senora May’s second pregnancy

Taking to his Instagram, the 34-year-old American country singer and songwriter revealed that he and his wife, May, are expecting their second child.

As their baby is due this summer, Childers showed concern at the closure of the nearby birthing center at Fort Logan Hospital, where his wife gave birth to their first baby in 2023.

He wrote, “Saddened to hear about the impending closure of the birthing center at Ephraim McDowell.”

The Shake the Frost crooner shared, “In Sept of 2022, Senora gave birth to our baby boy here. We were intending on going here for the birth of our second baby, who we are expecting later this summer.”

Childers went on to mention that "this birthing center is a vital part of maternal care in the Stanford area.”

The decision of its shutdown “would greatly affect the Amish community surrounding the birthing center as well. The birthing center is a top notch medical facility that Kentucky should be proud of,” he noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Childers’ message comes after a local Kentucky outlet WKYT reported that expectant mothers were protesting against the closure of the birthing center at Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford, Ky.