Reese Witherspoon sparks nostalgia with 'Green Sisters' tribute to Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon celebrated her former Friends costar Jennifer Aniston's birthday with heartfelt message.

On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, the actress and producer marked Aniston's 57th birthday in an Instagram post. Sharing a video montage, Witherspoon, who is also Aniston The Morning Show costar, penned a special note, reflecting on their time together.

In the emotional message, the Your Place or Mine star wrote, "Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston!"

Referring to playing sisters in Friends show, Witherspoon added, "From the Green sisters to news anchors, our conversations and laughter never stop."

"Your love of life, your humor, and your endless positivity are such a gift," Witherspoon noted.

She concluded with, "I feel so grateful to know you on and off the screen. Love you, Jen!"

Fans and followers also shared their love for the duo's friendship. One user wrote in the comments section, "We love her and yooou forever green sisters."



Another added, "Oh my goodness I love this. also can we please get the secret to looking even better after 25 years!? (Both of you!)."

"Aww love this! Love these queens! Today is my birthday too!" the third commented.

It is pertinent to mention that besides Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston also received heartfelt birthday tributes from another Friends co-star Courteney Cox and also her boyfriend Jim Curtis.