Jennifer Aniston receives public love note from Jim Curtis on 57th birthday

Jim Curtis shared some romantic moments with girlfriend Jennifer Aniston as she turned 57.

On Wednesday, the Friends alum received a special birthday note from Curtis on Instagram.

Taking to his social media handle, the hypnotherapist posted adorable photos with Aniston. In the first picture, the couple can be seen laughing on a boat. Meanwhile, the second black-and-white photo showed them sharing a kiss.

In the caption, Curtis simply wrote, "HBD MY" along with a red heart emoji.

The adorable expression of love received admiration from fans in the comments section. One user wrote, "This kind of laughter and joy is what real love looks like."

Another added,, "OMG you both are so precious!!! Thanks for sharing these beautiful pics with us Jim!"

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis first sparked dating rumours in July 2025 after being spotted on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain.

Furthermore, the wellness coach recently talked about his relationship with the actress, famously known for her role of Rachel Green in Friends.

Speaking on Today, Curtis discussed early days of their relationship, saying, "We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat," adding that they've been together for "almost close to a year."