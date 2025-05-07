Duchess Sophie stuns in accessory borrowed from daughter Lady Louise

Duchess Sophie looked spectacular during a recent outing, subtly mirroring her daughter Lady Louise's look.

The Duchess of Edinburg paid a touching tribute to her 21-year-old daughter as the Royal Family gathered to commemorate 80 years since the end of the Second World War.

Sophie attended the high-profile event alongside her husband, Prince Edward, while Lady Louise was absent due to her academic commitments, reported DailyMail.

Interestingly, while it is usually Louise who's spotted taking fashion cues from her elegant mother, this time, it was the gorgeous Sophie who borrowed an accessory from her daughter to complete her pink look.

Sophie wore a candy-pink headband adorned with beads, pearls and sequins that sparkled in the light- an accessory previously worn by Lady Louise during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June 2022.

At that Jubilee event, the mother-daughter duo had coordinated beautifully in soft pink and white dresses, complete with matching headpieces.

By re-wearing the sentimental accessory, Duchess Sophie offered a subtle but sweet nod to her daughter's style and their special bond.



