Sabrina Carpenter reveals secret ‘shot’ that keeps her strong

Sabrina Carpenter swore by a simple immunity shot to fight off any last-minute illness, especially when the timing couldn’t be worse.

"It sucks," the Short n’ Sweet hitmaker admitted when asked about getting sick unexpectedly. However, her remedy is as straightforward as it is effective: "ginger shot [and] turmeric."

So, it doesn't last long whenever the Espresso hitmaker goes under the weather, as she has a simple three-word solution to knock it out.

In a candid chat with Vogue on the blue carpet at the 2025 Met Gala, the Taste singer shared her surprisingly down-to-earth wellness hack.

"I'm just super natural and homoeopathic," the 25-year-old said with a smile, adding that her simple routine helps her stay in shape and bounce back quickly.

The conversation took a healthy turn when the interviewer asked if Sabrina was stressed the night before the fashion extravaganza.

"Not stressed out, just, like, oh—it would suck if I woke up and my immune system, like, collapsed," she said. "That was the only thing. I was like, if that happens, then damn."

The moment quickly turned into a fun mini-segment, with the interviewer dubbing it: "Health Tips with Sab Carp."