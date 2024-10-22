Nicole Scherzinger earns six-minute standing ovation during Broadway debut

Nicole Scherzinger delivers a career-defining performance in her Broadway debut

Nicole Scherzinger brought her A-game to her Broadway debut, leaving the audience on their feet with a several-minute-long standing ovation.

On Sunday, October 20, the Grammy nominee delivered an outstanding performance in the revival of Sunset Boulevard.

Throughout the show, she received multiple standing ovations, but one particularly memorable moment lasted about six minutes.

The production, which officially opened at the St. James Theatre in New York City, was a long-awaited reward for fans eager to see the former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman shine on stage.

After years of cutting her teeth in the music industry, striving for solo success in the U.S., the Right There songstress finally reaped the rewards of her hard work with this Broadway debut.

During her rendition, she lingered on the word "home" in the lyric "I've come home at last" from As If We Never Said Goodbye, beautifully describing her connection to the stage.

As she takes on the role of faded silent movie star Norma Desmond, styled as Sunset Blvd., this time, Scherzinger, 46, made sure to receive much more than just flowers for her remarkable performance.