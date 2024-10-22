Billy Joel shares message for Taylor Swift after attending Eras Tour

Taylor Swift broke Billy Joel's record in Miami show

The legendary Billy Joel is also a Swiftie.



The 75-year-old pianist attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Miami along with his wife, Alexis Roderick, and their two daughters Della, 9, and Remy, 6.

Following the concert, the Piano Man singer took to Instagram to share an appreciative message for the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

“Our family attended the Taylor Swift concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami where Billy Joel/Elton John’s Face to Face concert previously held the seating record,” he wrote in the caption on Monday, with the photos of his family posing with Taylor Swift and her mom, Andrea.

“Taylor’s second concert at Hard Rock Miami set a new record and ushered in a new era at Hard Rock Stadium. We were so happy to be a part of this record-breaking concert!”

The young girls were excited to meet their pop star role model over the weekend.

The dad of three also noted, “She [Taylor] is showing our girls all that is possible,” he concluded. “Onward and upward #swifties.”

Joel has previously took his daughters to the 14-time-Grammy winner’s concerts as well.

Last year the pianist took the youngest daughters to see Swift perform in Tampa.

Joel told People Magazine at the time that he “got very cool Dad points” for the meet and greet, adding that he thought the mega pop star was “great” and “really very good” in concert.