Kanye West's 'not around' for kids with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s a ‘single mom’, Kanye West’s ‘not around very much’

Kim Kardashian doesn’t seem to have the help she deserves while parenting her kids with ex-Kanye West.

A source close to Kim Kardashian revealed to People on Monday, Oct. 21, that the reality star, 44, is deeply focused on raising her four children with Kanye West, daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5.

The insider shared that Kardashian is "pretty much a single mom" since West, 47, is usually "not around."

Despite the challenges, Kardashian’s top priority remains her kids, as she continues to navigate her family life largely on her own.

“Kanye is sadly not around very much. She's pretty much a single mom,” the source told the outlet. “Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything.”

They continued, “Kim's life is around her kids' schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she's very much focused on being a mom.”

They added that the SKIMS co-founder "is not even dating anyone now. It's all about work and the kids.”