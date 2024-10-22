Nicholas Sparks praises 'incredible' multi-talented Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus learned to play the piano in a few hours for her role

Nicholas Sparks was taken aback by Miley Cyrus’s talents while filming The Last Song.

Speaking exclusively to People magazine, the author of The Last Song reminisced about working with Cyrus on the 2010 film adaptation of his book.

Though known worldwide for her role as Hannah Montana at the time, Sparks was impressed by her determination to prove herself as an actress.

Cyrus was clear from the start: she wanted the focus to be on her acting, not her music.

“She preferred that it is just primarily piano because she didn't want like one of the old Elvis singing movies,” Sparks explained. “She wanted to act, and I thought she did a wonderful job.”

But it wasn’t just her acting that left Sparks in awe. When it came time for a piano scene, Cyrus stunned him with how quickly she learned. “I said, ‘I didn’t know you could play the piano,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh, I didn’t. I had to learn yesterday. It took me hours.”

Sparks praised Cyrus for her dedication, calling her “incredibly skilled and talented.” He added, “Some young people really surprise you, whether in music or the Olympics, and Miley was one of them.”