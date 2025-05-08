King Charles shows loving bond with Princess Charlotte in sweet gesture

King Charles has earned himself a reputation of a doting monarch as he reportedly shared a sweet relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children.

However, the king seems to have a soft spot for his first granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who marked her 10th birthday last week.

According to royal author Ingrid Seward, Charles is particularly drawn to Charlotte because he “once wanted a daughter”.

“I would think he has a very nice relationship with his granddaughter,” she told People Magazine.

Previously, Princess Diana had also revealed in an interview that the Charles wanted “two children” and he “always wanted a girl”.

On many occasions Charlotte has shown her innate grasp on royal protocol during public appearances, which has also impressed her grandfather, a palace insider revealed.

“She’s a natural and has taken to royal events like a duck to water,” they told the outlet.

Charlotte is often seen keeping an eye on her brothers, Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 7, and making sure they are following the right etiquette. The insider stated that she “is the one in charge.”

Moreover, despite the many royal protocols and traditions for the king, Charles expressed his love for Charlotte as he was spotted wearing a friendship bracelet Charlotte likely made for him.

It signifies a touching gesture of a doting grandpa and a symbol of their personal bond.