King Charles leads royal family at Westminster Abbey's VE Day service

The Service of Thanksgiving event at Westminster Abbey honoured those who served during WWII

King Charles and Queen Camilla led a poignant service at Westminster Abbey to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Senior royals including Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, and others joined to honour those who served during the Second World War.

The service opened a little after 12 pm on Thursday, April 8, with a solemn two-minute silence as the congregation paid tribute to the millions who sacrificed their lives.

The King laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, with Prince William following in the symbolic gesture, per GB News.

The event, titled the Service of Thanksgiving, was held in remembrance of the WWII generation’s extraordinary service and sacrifice. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave a reading during the ceremony, offering words of gratitude on behalf of the nation.

After the service, Their Majesties met with veterans who had been invited to the Abbey, acknowledging their bravery and sharing personal words of thanks.

Before leaving, Queen Camilla led members of the Royal Family in placing flowers at the Innocent Victims’ Memorial just outside the Abbey.