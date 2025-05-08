Sam Mendes’ reveals new updates on upcoming The Beatles biopic

Sam Mendes’ The Beatles films unveils its four writers

Sam Mendes’ upcoming biopic based on The Beatles has revealed its writers.

The production is set to direct four different films, each from a different member’s point of view, intersecting to tell the story of the popular British band.

As per Variety, BAFTA and Tony Award winner Jack Thorne will write the screenplay. Tony Award winner Jez Butterworth and Academy Award winner Peter Straughan will also write for the four theatrical films.

The films mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles (John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr) have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

The movie will star Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

In addition to writers and cast members, the films will be produced by Pippa Harris, Julie Pastor and Alexandra Derbyshire in association with Mendes’ Neal Street Productions and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The four-film Beatles biopic is slated for release on April 2028.