Chris Evans fans believe his role in 'Honey Don't' proves actor's versatility

'Fantastic Four' actor's detective comedy is coming out on August 22

The Captain America famed Chris Evans’s new film trailer has been officially released.

The 43-year-old is all set to play Priest Dean in the upcoming film Honey Don’t alongside Margaret Qualley.

Directed by Ethan Coen, the all-new detective comedy film has caught attention of Evans' fans, who think that the actor went beyond imagination.

The trailer showcases him as questionable cult leader, who is preaching people while having a hidden dark side as one of the scenes displayed him walking around in a satin blanket holding a gun.

His admirers seem to be impressed by his performance already, who think that Chris has proved that he can play any role, may it be a superhero or a villain.

One of the fans wrote, "Chris Evans as the hot priest is beyond the limits of my imagination."

Meanwhile, another commented, "Chris Evans taking jerk roles is my fave new category,"

A third fans expressed, "Glad to see Chris Evans showing his range as a villain. He’s a cool hero, but I love seeing him embrace the dark side.”

Featuring Evans, Qualley, Aubrey Plaza and Charlie Day, Honey Don’t is set to release on August 22.