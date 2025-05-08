Taylor Swift's luxury abode hits the market

Taylor Swift fans have a chance to live a part of her life.

The Eras Tour performer had bought a property in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts for $4.8 million in 2012.

The purchase was made around six months after the Cruel Summer crooner began dating the son of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the late Mary Kennedy, Conor Kennedy.

The 14-time Grammy winner had spent the amount on the beachfront property near the 30-year-old’s family compound to be near her beau.

Though their romantic relationship stayed for just two months after which the two parted ways.

Eventually, Swift sold the property a few months post her breakup, as per Boston.com.

Now, the 35-year-old’s former abode is up for sale with a price tag of around $15 million.

The residence has seven bedrooms, and it is located on ‘an elevated bluff overlooking 200 feet of private beach, with views of the ocean’, according to Us Weekly.

For the unversed, J. Randy Taraborrelli documented the couple’s fling in his book Kennedy Heirs in 2019.

As per Taraborrelli, a friend of Conor had confessed to him that it’s not like the 30-year-old didn’t like Swift. It’s just that he felt she was ‘getting a little too attached, spending five million bucks on a house just to be near the guy’.

After Conor, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend dated DJ Calvin Harris and then actor Joe Alwyn before finally sparking romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end in 2023.