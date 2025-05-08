Prince George to abide by new royal rule as training for future king begins

Prince George, who is the second in line to the throne, is already learning the ropes to becoming the king under the tutelage of his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The young prince, who is set to mark his 12th birthday in nearly two months, is now set to face a significant change in royal protocol in a crucial move to protect the monarchy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son will soon be required to travel separately from his father every time the family will air travel.

The strict rule will be implemented from July 22nd as George will officially turn 12, which is just a few weeks away.

William and George have often been seen attending football games together. This would mean that the next time the father-and-son would be travelling abroad, they would have two separate aircrafts.

The update comes as William and Kate are picking up pace on George’s training. In an unexpected appearance at a VE Day event at Buckingham Palace on Monday, George joined his parents to meet with war veterans.

According to royal biographer Robert Lacey, Prince George was told about his royal destiny sometime around his seventh birthday.

However, he noted that the parents are understood to be delving into more detail “little by little” as he is being trained for his destined role.