Queen Camilla gives subtle nod to Meghan as Kate skips Palace event

Queen Camilla stunned royal fans with her latest decision during a delightful Buckingham Palace event, which was noticeably skipped by Princess Kate and her husband Prince William.

The 77-year-old made a stylish appearance at the first Palace garden party of the season on Wednesday, giving Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle a subtle nod with her choice of dress.

The Queen dazzled in a teal blue crepe silk dress with a cream lace inset by Christian Dior, one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite brands.

Camilla's elegant ensemble was paired with a hat by Philip Treacy and a turquoise and diamond brooch. She stole all the limelight in absence of Princess Kate, who surprisingly did not attend the celebration.

King Charles III's wife's choice of brand creates an unexpected fashion connection with Meghan, who is known to favour the French fashion house.

Meghan's dedication to the designer is well documented, with she frequently choosing the brand for significant royal occasions.

However, the Queen's decision fueled speculation, with fans seeking reasons for Kate and William's absence from the palace event, which was also attended by Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne.

At the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, she wore the French brand head-to-toe. For Prince Archie's christening in July 2019, Meghan selected a white Couture day dress. The Duchess also loves the same fashion brand's pumps, handbags and make-up.

The Prince and Princess of Wales did not join the King and Queen as they welcomed thousands of guests. However, several members of the royal family attended the occasion.