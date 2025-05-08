Kim Kardashian dishes on wardrobe malfunction at Met Gala 2025

Kim Kardashian manages to expertly handle rare wardrobe malfunction

Kim Kardashian has gone pro at Met Gala appearances after being a regular at the high-profile fashion show.

The 44-year-old reality star managed to avoid getting caught in an embarrassing moment as she faced a manicure malfunction with one of her nails detaching right at the carpet.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen adjusting her outfit when the acrylic nail landed on the carpet.

Although a security guard promptly recovered the pink nail, Kardashian didn’t let it ruin her look.

Discussing the now-viral moment on social media, fans joked that they “used up all the glue on the sister’s shoes,” referring to Kylie Jenner’s shoe getting stuck to her feet.

After the event, Jenner took to her Instagram and shared that her stylist had asked her to tape the shoes to her feet and “now my feet are stuck!”

“Gotta ask Kylie what she used for her feet/shoes for her nails,” joked another.

Some followers joked about the socialite using press-on nails, saying, “Rich people using press on nails.”

“I feel important now.” Another chimed in, “all that money and she couldn’t get the good glue?!”