‘The Conjuring’ makers reveal how ‘Avengers’ almost inspired finale title

‘The Conjuring’ nearly set ‘Avengers’ style title for finale

The Conjuring director Michael Chaves and Chief architect Peter Safran offered an insight into making the franchise finale, Last Rites.

In an interview, Safran shared how the original title of the movie was very similar to Avengers: Endgame and how they eventually changed it.

"When we were developing the movie, we always called it Conjuring: Endgame because it was a culmination of a great story that audiences had been with," Safran told Entertainment Weekly.

He clarified that there was no similarity with the Avengers: Endgame, instead he wanted something "about building an audience through this storytelling mechanism, through Ed and Lorraine Warren."

Safran explained that since they knew this was going to be the last one, they had to make sure that "it was an incredibly satisfying experience and a really emotional experience."

However, Chaves noted that for a brief period they did consider making the movie similar to a Marvel movie by assembling all the past demonic entities that Ed and Lorraine Warren ever fought.

“Even though we entertained that idea for a minute, we stepped away. I felt strongly that the biggest, most emotional story we could tell was the most personal story," he added.

The Conjuring: Last Rites will pick up five years after the events of The Devil Made Me Do It in 1986, when Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) come out of retirement to investigate the Smurl family haunting.

The case will also heavily involve Judy Warren (Mia Tomlinson), Ed and Lorraine's daughter, who is now in her 20s and dating her future husband, Tony Spera (Ben Hardy).

Rebecca Calder (Wrath of Man) and Elliot Cowan (Foundation) portray Janet and Jack Smurl; Kíla Lord Cassidy (Heather), Beau Gadsdon (Dawn), Tilly Walker (Carin), and Molly Cartwright (Shannon) play their daughters.

Peter Wight (Grandpa Smurl) and Kate Fahy (Grandma Smurl) play the grandparents on Jack's side.

The Conjuring: Last Rites will premiere on September 5th, 2025.