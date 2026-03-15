'Love Island All Stars' winners Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies send shockwaves with big decision weeks after final

Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies have reportedly ended their relationship just weeks after winning Love Island: All Stars.

The pair won the ITV dating show in February with 35% of the public vote during the finale hosted by Maya Jama. However, sources now claim the couple decided to go their separate ways shortly after leaving the villa.

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Reports say Elishi and Davies recently agreed they were better suited as friends. Insiders said the pair struggled to maintain their connection once filming ended and they returned to everyday life.

The reported split comes only days after Elishi appeared on Olivia’s House, hosted by Olivia Attwood, where she spoke positively about Davies and said her family liked him.

Sources close to the couple say neither has spoken negatively about the other and that they remain on good terms.

"Neither of them have a bad word to say about each other. Maybe they'll end up staying good mates and you never know what could happen down the line," an insider shared.

They reportedly never officially labelled their relationship after the show and found it difficult to spend time together once work and travel commitments resumed.

"They had an amazing experience in Love Island but they just didn't have things in common in the real world," one source stated.

Elishi has since been busy with professional projects and is currently in New York with Attwood and other former contestants for fashion brand River Island.

"It's disappointing, but there are also a few raised eyebrows – from the outside it does seem like Samie's pretty focused on work," a source close to Davies noted.

Fans had already begun speculating about trouble in the relationship after noticing the pair had stopped posting about each other on social media.

Further rumours began circulating when Elishi and former Love Island contestant Tyrique Hyde started following each other online. Hyde also shared one of her posts from the Brit Awards on Instagram and suggested meeting when she returned from New York.

Davies later appeared to unfollow Hyde, which added to further speculation among viewers. Some fans believe Hyde may simply want to invite Elishi onto his podcast.