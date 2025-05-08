Princess Kate, Queen Camilla display royal solidarity to quash rumours

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate put on a united display in matching outfits

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate put on a united display as they appeared together at Westminster Abbey on Thursday for a national service of thanksgiving, marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The Princes of Wales looked somber as she wore a white polkadot dress, and earrings which belonged to William's late mother Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla dazzled in a white crepe silk dress and white coat with black stitching, with a black and white hat. The 76-year-old also wore a brooch of the 12th Lancers.

The royals' joint appearance in matching outfits seems to have quashed rumours about their relationship.

In a heartfelt gesture, Prince William and Princess Catherine included a handwritten note on a wreath, reading: "For those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War, we will remember them.'

Another from King Charles III on his wreath stated: 'We will never forget."

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royals as they commemorated the sacrifices of Second World War veterans and their generation. Prince William, Kate, Prince Edward, Sophie, Princess Anne, Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent were also present.