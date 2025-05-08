Travis Kelce angers fans after lifestyle change with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce gets slammed for shifting priorities from sports to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s fans are not satisfied with his current progress in football, and some believe it is largely due to Taylor Swift.

The 35-year-old NFL star has been away from the spotlight, relaxing with his pop superstar girlfriend as they travel together.

However, Kelce’s recent appearance caused a stir in fans who claimed that he had gained weight and did not look healthy enough for a star athlete.

After his recent pictures appeared online, fans also claimed that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end should be spending time training and not partying in Les Vegas.

Fans quickly took to social media and claimed that Kelce looks unrecognisable, with one writing on Reddit, “As a chiefs fan I was hoping he would announce his retirement after that awful Super Bowl performance. He’s getting lazier with blocking and can’t shake coverage anymore.”

Another wrote, “I blame Taylor for his decline.”

“He's out of shape cause he chose partying over his job,” a third chimed in.

However, one defended Swift as they noted, “Travis made the choice to party all summer and go to Europe multiple times. It’s his responsibility to train which he did not do.”

This wave of criticism comes after Swift and Kelce have limited their public appearances, choosing to spend time with each other and away from the public eye.

Although fans seem to have lost hopes in Kelce, the new NFL season will be kicking off in May which would still allow him some time to get back into practice.