Gigi Hadid ‘serious’ about her relationship with beau Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are serious about each other after two years of dating.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that Gigi was seen wearing a gold band on the ring finger although it said the couple are not engaged.

Sharing story behind gold band, an insider revealed, “Gigi wanted something from Bradley to show they’re serious, a keepsake of their commitment to each other.”

“The big question now is, are they or aren’t they engaged?” To which, another source said that the “two are not engaged”.

The source explained, “Bradley and Gigi look great together and totally complement each other.”

“And they’re both in the business, so they know what they’re getting into as far as all of the attention they’re going to receive,” stated an insider.

The source noted, “Bradley and Gigi’s relationship is headed in the right direction. Those two are madly in love with each other.”

On May 3, the supermodel made her romance official with Bradley on Instagram as she posted carousel of photos from her 30th birthday celebration.

“Bradley and Gigi have kept their romance a huge secret, but they’ve been hooking up for about a month now,” mentioned an insider at the time they first started dating in October 2023.

A source told Life & Style in May 2024 that Bradley, who shares seven-year-old daughter with Irina, hoped to have another child with Gigi.

“Bradley has been very vocal about the fact that he wants another child and was hoping that it would happen before he turns 50,” mentioned an insider.

The source further said, “His big birthday is in January, so no one’s expecting him to have a baby in his arms by that point, but he’s very clear that his intentions with Gigi are very serious.”

“He sees her as baby mama material and says so all the time,” added an insider.