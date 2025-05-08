King Charles shares special tribute to late Queen ahead of key royal event

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to make an important appearance with the royal family as they mark one of the most significant dates on the royal calendar: VE Day.

As the family gathers with other dignitaries from across the country for the service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace released an emotional tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, who was on active duty during the World War II.

The monarch’s office shared a clip from the late Queen’s interview, in which she narrated the events in 1945 as VE Day was announced.

“On this day in 1945, Queen Elizabeth II (then Princess Elizabeth) pulled down her uniform cap and merged incognito into the crowds in central London to experience VE Day as one of tens of thousands of jubilant citizens celebrating the end of the Second World War,” the statement by the Palace read.

“More than thirty years later, she recorded her memories for a unique BBC Broadcast.”

The tribute came just minutes before the royal family began arriving at Westminster Abbey to commemorate 80 years since VE Day.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.