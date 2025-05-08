Alan Cumming ruins surprise for 'Avengers' fans?

Alan Cumming, who is widely known to play Nightcrawler in X-Men, has confirmed his return to the upcoming MCU film.
Cumming is going reprise his role after 2003 in the new Avengers: Doomsday film starring Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Hailee Steinfeld, and James Marsden.
While talking about the forthcoming action sci-fi movie directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, it seemed like the 60-year-old dropped a major hint about the plot.
He was speaking about his stunts and practice for fight scenes, where he hinted that Alan might have a fight sequence with Pascal’s Mister Fantastic character in the 2026 flick.
The Spy Kids actor opened, “I was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene and I just think, I’m 60 years old. 23 years ago, I played that superhero.”
In conversation with Buzzfeed UK, Cumming spilled, “I’m sort of learning these fights and I’m like, ‘What? Who am I fighting with?’ And they said, ‘You’re hitting Pedro Pascal against the head,’ or something.”
Backed by Walt Disney, the Avengers: Doomsday is also bringing back Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, and Paul Rudd to reprise their iconic roles as Thor, Loki and Ant-Man respectively.
The all-new superhero film is slated to release on May 1, 2026.
