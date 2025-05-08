Justin Bieber concerns fans with social media rant about ‘true love’

Justin Bieber pens down heartbreaking note about his struggles

Justin Bieber wrote a heartfelt note about the woes of love on social media which moved fans to tears.

The 31-year-old singer opened up about his struggles with self-worth in the note as he took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 7th.

"People telling me I deserved things, made me exhausted from trying to prove I was worthy at times," the Baby hitmaker began.

Bieber, who has been in the showbiz industry since he was 15, continued, "[It] also made me feel more entitled at times.”

The Grammy winner continued, "This language isn't helpful. It either makes us feel not good enough or that we're owed something. True love is freely given with no expectation.”

The recent rant comes after Bieber has frequently been sharing his struggles over social media lately.

He has been candid about the negative impacts of being in the spotlight and the fans’ speculations about his personal life and relationship with Hailey Bieber.

Slamming the paparazzi culture, he recently wrote, "Everyone telling me to more from La (sic), "Justin began his post, "…How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness?"