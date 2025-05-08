Katy Perry takes Lifetime Tour to U.S. after Lady Gaga concert break

Katy Perry is all set to kick off the U.S. leg of her Lifetime tour after wrapping up the concert series in Mexico City.

On Thursday, May 7, the Roar singer will light up the stage at the Toyota Center in Houston with an interactive twist.

At each show, fans can scan a QR code that directs them to one of the 13-times Grammy-nominated singer’s seven studio albums, allowing them to vote for the song they want the pop sensation to perform in the show.

Each continent she takes up on the stage will have an album selection.

Fans can expect high-energy performances from the 40-year-old artist as she’s recharged and ready to go after an exciting break.

Notably, two days after completing the Mexican leg of her tour, Perry went to Lady Gaga’s concert last month.

On Sunday night, April 27, Perry attended 39-year-old Gaga’s concert at Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City.

"Show was MAGINIFCA! The dress! The sand! Every moment was theee moment," Perry posted on her Instagram Stories with a picture of Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. "So proud of you and grateful to grow up together @ladygaga Love u."