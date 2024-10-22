One Direction makes major return on charts following Liam Payne’s death

One Direction fans bring the boyband back on charts

All of One Direction’s songs are reportedly making their way to the UK albums Top 40 chart after Liam Payne passed away last week.



The Strip That Down singer died at the age of 31 on Wednesday after he fell from the third floor window of Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina, where he was staying on vacation.

His bandmates poured their hearts out in their tributes for the star.

It appears that the devastated fans cannot stop listening to the past tracks of the singer as One Direction’s albums have entered the charts.

Currently, the boyband that split in 2016, has their second album Take Me Home, at number 12 while the album Midnight Memories is at number 13.

The other albums Made In The AM, and Four are on number 5, and 20, respectively. While the debut record Up All Night has secured its position at number 33.

A number of the pop group’s singles are also expected to appear on the singles chart of the week, with Night Changes expected to take the 13th spot.

The Offical Charts company’s statistics show that three of Payne’s solo songs are also expected to enter the top 75, with For You currently at 67, Strip That Down at number 73, and his final release Teardrops making its chart debut on Friday at 66.

The One Direction star’s death brought the whole band together as his former bandmates released a joint statement on the band’s official Instagram account, expressing that they were “completely devastated” and will miss him “terribly.”