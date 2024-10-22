David Henrie, Selena Gomez’s friendship: ‘It's been wonderful’

David Henrie gushes on friendship with Selena Gomez

David Henrie, who spent a big part of his childhood with Selena Gomez on the set of Wizards of Waverly Place, has a lot of good to say about his years-long friendship with the actress and singer.

“It's been wonderful,” Henrie gushed to People about his bond with the popstar.

“Despite all of her massive successes, her and I, our relationship has just withstood all that because I don't know, we're just real with each other.”

“We both were close before any of that stuff started. She knows I'm going to be myself with her, and I'm going to be genuine and authentic and shoot her straight,” the 35-year-old continued. “I think there's a freedom to that that is tough to come by.”

Henrie, who is also all set to reprise his role in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, premiering on Oct. 29, alongside Gomez, also opened up on even though, “there was no plan” for a sequel series, it “all happened in a really organic way.”

“Selena and I remained very good friends from the end of the show, and I got married, she became good friends with my wife, and we would just all get together and have a glass of wine and just talk about memories,” he shared.

The actor further said that, “[Later], I was like, ‘Selena, let's have this same conversation we're having right now without wine in front of Disney and see what happens,’” he added. “And we did, and they liked it.”