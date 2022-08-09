Omer Cheema felicitates Arshad Nadeem

LAHORE:Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Omer Sarfraz Cheema, has congratulated javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on winning a gold medal in the Commonwealth games.

In his felicitation message issued here on Monday, the Adviser said, “Success of Arshad Nadeem is actually a success of the country.” Adviser to Chief Minister Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem had made all Pakistanis proud through his superb performance. Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that people like athlete Arshad Nadeem were real identity of Pakistan.