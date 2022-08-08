Protesting tribes announce to open roads for 24 hours

MIRANSHAH: The protesting members of Dawar and Wazir tribes here on Sunday announced to open the closed roads on the request of a 25-member jirga from Bannu for 24 hours to facilitate the stranded trucks and other vehicles to leave the area.

The people in North Waziristan had been protesting against the rising incidents of targeted killings in the district. They have closed markets and blocked roads to record their protest and press the government to bring an end to this menace by taking concrete steps.

However, a jirga of elders from Bannu visited Miranshah to request the protesters to open the roads so that the stranded vehicles could leave the area.

Accepting the request of the jirga, the protesters asked the vehicles to

move out of the areas by Monday 6pm.

Speaking on the occasion, elders of Uthmanzai tribe Malik Rabnawaz Wazir said that they were compelled to stage the protest and block the roads to press the government to take steps to check the incidents of targeted killings.

He asked the truckers and owners of other vehicles to leave the areas by Monday 6pm as they would again close the roads and continue their protest.

In North Waziristan, the shopkeepers and traders have brought down the shutters while the protesters have blocked all the roads in the 10 tehsils in the district in protest against the incidents of targeted killings.