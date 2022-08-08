Defanging the corrupt

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Defanging NAB’ (Aug 6, 2022), which has criticized NAB for being selective and unfair in certain investigations. Unfortunately, amendments have been made to safeguard the interest of corrupt people, giving them the freedom to indulge in more corruption without any fear of accountability. Such amendments conflict with the basic structure of our constitution.

Only cases involving corruption of more than Rs500 million are considered mega corruption cases. Many lawmakers in Pakistan have been accused of corruption worth billions of rupees. Although NAB has recovered Rs584 billion in the last four years, we are yet to rid ourselves of corruption in politics and government.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi