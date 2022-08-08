Defanging the corrupt

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Defanging NAB’ (Aug 6, 2022), which has criticized NAB for being selective and unfair in certain investigations. Unfortunately, amendments have been made to safeguard the interest of corrupt people, giving them the freedom to indulge in more corruption without any fear of accountability. Such amendments conflict with the basic structure of our constitution.
Only cases involving corruption of more than Rs500 million are considered mega corruption cases. Many lawmakers in Pakistan have been accused of corruption worth billions of rupees. Although NAB has recovered Rs584 billion in the last four years, we are yet to rid ourselves of corruption in politics and government.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
It has been three years since the Narendra Modi-led BJP regime revoked Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian...
As social media is a great part of our lives, it is our responsibility to make it a safe place. The kind of content...
The issue of overpopulation has received enormous attention. However, the population itself is not the main problem....
Covid-19 has greatly impacted the people as they continue to suffer at the hands of this pandemic. Most still refuse...
The Pakistan Army is always ready to help the people of Pakistan, whenever needed. Apart from protecting our borders,...
The Met department has predicted another rain spell in different parts of Sindh. A couple of weeks ago, heavy rains in...
Comments