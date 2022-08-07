Man ends life after injuring relative, cop

TAKHT BHAI: A man committed suicide after he injured a relative and a cop during a clash in a village here on Saturday, sources said.

The sources said that the man identified as Mujahid Khan was a drug addict and he had gone to the house of his father-in-law Gulab Khan to be reconciled with his estranged wife.

However, he exchanged harsh words with his father-in-law, which prompted him to report him to the police. Mujahid Khan allegedly opened fire when the cops arrived.

The firing left a cop Farhad Khan and his brother-in-law injured. Later, he committed suicide by shooting himself to evade arrest.